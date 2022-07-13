John Alechenu – Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s Osun state Governorship Election, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and the party leadership party will on Thursday, storm Oshogbo, the Ogun state capital, for a mega rally in support of its candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke, will, once again, square against the incumbent Governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, on July 16.

Ayu will be leading Adeleke’s renewed attempt to defeat the incumbent governor in order to take over Government House, Oshogbo.

Read Also:

Osun Guber: Atiku assures Adeleke of support

IGP deploys 21,000 police officers for Osun election

Osun urges police to investigate attack on LP governorship candidate’s residence

Party heavyweights expected at the rally include: the PDP presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, and his running-mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Others include: former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as well as all governors elected on the platform of the PDP, members of the NWC as well as other organs of the party.

Speaking ahead of the mega rally, Ayu appealed to all party stakeholders in Osun state, to come out en mass to not only grace the occasion but also mobilize support for the party’s candidate ahead of the polls.

He said, “I charge every lover of democracy and good governance to come out and identify with the PDP candidate, Sen. Ademola. He is the face of positive change.”

Vanguard News Nigeria