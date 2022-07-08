.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

With barely a week to the governorship election in Osun state, the re-election bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola get a major boost as the immediate past speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salaam has directed his supporters across the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, and it candidate.

Addressing his supporters in Ejigbo during a meeting on Friday, Salaam, who belonged to the caucus loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, The Osun Progressive, TOP, instructed the teeming populace at the gathering to rally round Governor Oyetola and ensure his victory on July 16.

While reiterating that they are still reconciling with the Governor, he urged them not to compromise their loyalty to the party for any reason, hence, must all troop out en masse to vote APC and also canvass vote for the party.

He adds, “This is our party meeting and election is very close, there is a need to sensitise our people the need for to troop out and vote for our party. By virtue of my membership of the party, APC, there is no doubt of where I and my supporters will vote on election day, so it is clear that I will vote for my party.

“Wherever I am going is where my supporters are going as far as Osun 2022 governorship election is concerned. Adegboyega Oyetola is an APC member and candidate of the party, so we will support our party.

“I listened to the comment of His Excellency on television a few days ago and he talked about the efforts been made to reconcile with those that are not on the same page with him to come to the party, reconciliation with the governor is still ongoing towards ending all these crises within our party.

“It is not a new thing that we are always winning the state, I am always confident that APC will win the 2022 governorship election. It will be a repeat of what we always do, which is winning”.

Also, a National Commissioner with National Population Commission, Senator Mudashir Hussain said the PDP is not an option for the state, hence, rein in on supporters not to border about issues of marginalisation, but should emark on house-to-house campaign to ensure the party return to power again.

“My advice as a leader of the party is to work by embarking on a house-to-house campaign to see that our party remain in government. We can’t discourage our followers even though we are marginalized from the party”, he said.