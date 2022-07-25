.

Angered by the defeat of the All Progressive Congress APC in Osun State Governorship election, a chieftain of the party, Comrade Edafe Onokpite has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change what he described as the nonchalant attitude to party affairs, which he blamed for the defeat of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Comrade Onokpite, who is also the Founder of Edafe Onokpite Foundation and is a Youth Leader of the APC, expressed bitterness over the way and manner, President Buhari has handled the affairs of the party since he assumed power as the Leader of the Party.

Comrade Onokpite said he expected that by now the party ought to have made a lot of achievements and gained more political foothold, but it is unfortunate that it’s losing grip in so many states after 7 years of existence.

He added that it took a lot of time, efforts and resources for leaders and members from different tendencies to come together and form the party between 2013-2014 leading to it’s victory in the 2015 and 2019 Presidential Elections!

“If President Buhari has been providing strong leadership, our party would have made more gains, but, unfortunately we are losing states where we won initially! Before, it was Edo, now it is Osun! It is painful!

Comrade Onokpite said there is nothing wrong if President Buhari plays politics by standing by candidates of the party during elections, after all he came into office as president through the instrumentality of politics and cooperation of politicians.

When asked whether he is frustrated or making attempt to ditch the APC, he said he is not going anywhere, rather, he is going to be in the party to continue to ensure victory for the party in his local government and Delta State. He added that he cannot leave a house he was a one of those who formed it.

“I’m a youth leader of APC and I will continue to work to ensure the victory and success of my party. But, I want Mr. President to give and provide strong leadership to our party as the Leader of the party. How can we be losing in our strongholds? APC is not supposed to lose in Osun State? It’s painful! That is how we lost Edo State to the PDP as well! Our leaders must put their personal differences aside and work for the interest of our party! Is funny enough is a enough!

It is our party members that are causing problem for the party! I am calling on Mr President to call all aggrieved leaders and members of the party and reconcile everybody before the General Elections so that we can be victorious! Mr President do this for us so that we don’t have problem. As a person I have passion for our party and I want us to win and win convincingly. Mr President please do your best for the betterment of our party.

“Anybody or leader who work against our party should be sanctioned so that there can be discipline in our party. Enough is enough.”