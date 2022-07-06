Shina Abubakar

Responding to the issue of insecurity, Governor Oyetola said, “Amotekun is a novel creation to take care of issues of kidnapping, illegal mining and cultism. Though, presently, they cannot bear arm, which is a major challenge.”

“I do not subscribe to individuals carrying gun, but I believe the constitution should be amended to accommodate state police before proceeding to individuals carrying guns”.

Also, in his view, Mr Lasun agreed that Amotekun is doing well and its existence does not threaten his living in Osun.

“But I believe the police need to be decentralise to allow for state police while the state is yet to nature for people to wield weapons”