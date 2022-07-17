30 Local Governments
PDP won — 17 LG
APC won —- 13LG
1 * Boluwaduro Local Government Returning Officer, Dr Kehinde Bolarinwa
Registered voters – 24329
Accredited voters – 12007
APC – 5649
PDP – 5860 PDP won
2** Ilesa-East local government, Professor Adepoju Tejumaye,
Registered voters – 73440
Accredited voters – 27179
APC – 13452. APC won
PDP – 10969
3*** Ila Local Government
Dr Aderonke Lawal Are
Registered voters – 46623
Accredited voters – 24947
APC – 11163
PDP – 13036. PDP won
4**Atakumosa-West
Dr Adeola Oloyede
Registered voters – 36470
Accredited voters – 15171
APC – 6601
PDP – 7750. PDP won
5** Ifelodun local government
Professor Akinyemi Akinloye
Registered voters – 80021
Accredited voters – 34860
APC – 16068
PDP – 17107. PDP won
6*** Ilesa-West
Registered voters – 71001
Accredited voters – 26364
APC – 10777
PDP – 13769. PDP won
7***Ayedire local government
Professor Ifeh Iphomohosa
Registered voters – 37092
Accredited voters – 17284
Accord – 1510
APC – 7868. APC won
PDP – 7402
8***Odo-Otin local government
Associate Professor Awotinfa Joseph
Registered voters – 66866
Accredited voters- 28864
APC – 13482
PDP – 14003. PDP won
9****Boripe local government
Dr Mogbademu Adesanmi
Registered voters – 69538
Accredited voters – 30563
APC – 21205. APC won
PDP- 7595.
10****Obokun local government
Dr Adewole Rufai,
Registered voters – 53267
Accredited voters – 24447
APC – 9727
PDP – 13575. PDP won
11 ***Orolu local government
Professor Elijah Oyeyemi
Registered voters – 39653
Accredited voters – 21182
APC – 9928
PDP- 10282. PDP won
12***Olorunda local government
Dr James Akanmu
Registered voters – 104700
Accredited voters – 42009
APC – 18709
PDP – 21350. PDP won
13****Osogbo Local Government, Professor Musa Obalola
Registered voters – 142459
Accredited voters- 56020
APC – 22952
PDP – 30401. PDP won
14***Ife-North local gove inrnment
Registered voters 58672
Accredited voters 21774
APC – 9964
PDP – 10359. PDP won
15****Ifedayo local government
Dr Aderonke Samuel
Registered voters – 19598
Accredited voters – 10300
APC – 5016. APC won
PDP – 4730
16** Ife-Central local government
Professor J. Adewara
Registered voters – 113232
Accredited voters – 33413
APC – 17880. APC won
PDP – 13532
17** Irepodun local government
Professor Omobolanle Ademiluwa
Registered voters – 57712
Accredited voters – 29913
APC – 12122
LP – 1886
PDP – 14369. PDP won
18*** Oriade local government
Professor Sunday Adebisi
Registered voters – 69651
Accredited voters – 31798
APC – 14189
LP – 24
PDP – 15947. PDP won
19***Ayedaade local government
Professor Johnson Agunsoye
Registered voters – 67651
Accredited voters – 29696
APC – 14527 APC won
LP – 20
PDP – 13380
20*** Ola-Oluwa local government
Professor Sunday Philo
Registered voters – 37149
Accredited voters – 17,214
APC – 9123 APC won
LP – 12
PDP – 7205
21****Iwo local government
Prof Khalid Adekoya
Registered voters – 90051
Accredited voters – 36591
APC – 17421. APC won
LP – 32
PDP – 16914
22****Ede South Local Government
Dr. Olayinka Agunloye
Registered voters – 54872
Accredited voters – 26306
APC – 5704
LP – 16
PDP – 19438. PDP won
23****Isokan Local Government
Dr. Bamidele Samuel
Registered voters – 53288
Accredited voters – 23051
APC – 10833. APC won
LP – 17
PDP – 10777
24**”Irewole Local Government
Professor Luqman Adams
Registered voters – 74268
Accredited voters – 34430
APC – 18198. APC won
LP – 17
PDP – 14216
25****Ejigbo Local Government
Dr. Caleb Olarewaju
Registered voters – 73750
Accredited voters – 34387
APC – 14355
LP – 30
PDP – 18065. PDP won
26***Egbedore Local Government
Dr. Babatunde Sawyer
Registered voters – 53150
Accredited voters – 24283
APC – 9228
LP – 41
PDP – 13230. PDP won
27***Ede North Local Government
Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon
Registered voters – 71748
Accredited voters – 34735
APC – 9603
LP – 15
PDP – 23931. PDP won
28***Atakumosa-East
Professor Olujinmi Akinleye
Registered voters – 41027
Accredited voters – 15497
APC – 7449. APC won
LP – 23
PDP – 6992
29***Ife-South local government
Professor Oluwafemi Olaoluwa
Registered voters – 56706
Accredited voters – 22927
APC – 12481. APC won
LP – 28
PDP – 9116
30***Ife-East local government
Professor Muhammed Amuda
Registered voters – 114403
Accredited voters – 41006
APC – 19353. APC. won
LP – 65
PDP – 18,071