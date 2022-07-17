Osun guber poll

30 Local Governments

PDP won — 17 LG

APC won —- 13LG

1 * Boluwaduro Local Government Returning Officer, Dr Kehinde Bolarinwa

Registered voters – 24329

Accredited voters – 12007

APC – 5649
PDP – 5860 PDP won

2** Ilesa-East local government, Professor Adepoju Tejumaye,

Registered voters – 73440
Accredited voters – 27179

APC – 13452. APC won
PDP – 10969

3*** Ila Local Government
Dr Aderonke Lawal Are

Registered voters – 46623
Accredited voters – 24947

APC – 11163
PDP – 13036. PDP won

4**Atakumosa-West
Dr Adeola Oloyede

Registered voters – 36470
Accredited voters – 15171

APC – 6601
PDP – 7750. PDP won

5** Ifelodun local government

Professor Akinyemi Akinloye

Registered voters – 80021
Accredited voters – 34860

APC – 16068
PDP – 17107. PDP won

6*** Ilesa-West

Registered voters – 71001
Accredited voters – 26364

APC – 10777
PDP – 13769. PDP won

7***Ayedire local government
Professor Ifeh Iphomohosa

Registered voters – 37092
Accredited voters – 17284

Accord – 1510
APC – 7868. APC won
PDP – 7402

8***Odo-Otin local government
Associate Professor Awotinfa Joseph

Registered voters – 66866
Accredited voters- 28864

APC – 13482
PDP – 14003. PDP won

9****Boripe local government

Dr Mogbademu Adesanmi

Registered voters – 69538
Accredited voters – 30563

APC – 21205. APC won
PDP- 7595.

10****Obokun local government

Dr Adewole Rufai,

Registered voters – 53267
Accredited voters – 24447

APC – 9727
PDP – 13575. PDP won

11 ***Orolu local government
Professor Elijah Oyeyemi

Registered voters – 39653
Accredited voters – 21182

APC – 9928
PDP- 10282. PDP won

12***Olorunda local government
Dr James Akanmu

Registered voters – 104700
Accredited voters – 42009

APC – 18709
PDP – 21350. PDP won

13****Osogbo Local Government, Professor Musa Obalola

Registered voters – 142459
Accredited voters- 56020

APC – 22952
PDP – 30401. PDP won

14***Ife-North local gove inrnment

Registered voters 58672
Accredited voters 21774

APC – 9964
PDP – 10359. PDP won

15****Ifedayo local government
Dr Aderonke Samuel

Registered voters – 19598
Accredited voters – 10300

APC – 5016. APC won
PDP – 4730

16** Ife-Central local government
Professor J. Adewara

Registered voters – 113232
Accredited voters – 33413

APC – 17880. APC won
PDP – 13532

17** Irepodun local government
Professor Omobolanle Ademiluwa

Registered voters – 57712
Accredited voters – 29913

APC – 12122
LP – 1886
PDP – 14369. PDP won

18*** Oriade local government
Professor Sunday Adebisi

Registered voters – 69651
Accredited voters – 31798

APC – 14189
LP – 24
PDP – 15947. PDP won

19***Ayedaade local government
Professor Johnson Agunsoye

Registered voters – 67651
Accredited voters – 29696

APC – 14527 APC won
LP – 20
PDP – 13380

20*** Ola-Oluwa local government
Professor Sunday Philo

Registered voters – 37149
Accredited voters – 17,214

APC – 9123 APC won
LP – 12
PDP – 7205

21****Iwo local government
Prof Khalid Adekoya

Registered voters – 90051
Accredited voters – 36591

APC – 17421. APC won
LP – 32
PDP – 16914

22****Ede South Local Government
Dr. Olayinka Agunloye

Registered voters – 54872
Accredited voters – 26306

APC – 5704
LP – 16
PDP – 19438. PDP won

23****Isokan Local Government
Dr. Bamidele Samuel

Registered voters – 53288
Accredited voters – 23051

APC – 10833. APC won
LP – 17
PDP – 10777

24**”Irewole Local Government
Professor Luqman Adams

Registered voters – 74268
Accredited voters – 34430

APC – 18198. APC won
LP – 17
PDP – 14216

25****Ejigbo Local Government
Dr. Caleb Olarewaju

Registered voters – 73750
Accredited voters – 34387

APC – 14355
LP – 30
PDP – 18065. PDP won

26***Egbedore Local Government
Dr. Babatunde Sawyer

Registered voters – 53150
Accredited voters – 24283

APC – 9228
LP – 41
PDP – 13230. PDP won

27***Ede North Local Government
Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon

Registered voters – 71748
Accredited voters – 34735

APC – 9603
LP – 15
PDP – 23931. PDP won

28***Atakumosa-East
Professor Olujinmi Akinleye

Registered voters – 41027
Accredited voters – 15497

APC – 7449. APC won
LP – 23
PDP – 6992

29***Ife-South local government
Professor Oluwafemi Olaoluwa

Registered voters – 56706
Accredited voters – 22927

APC – 12481. APC won
LP – 28
PDP – 9116

30***Ife-East local government
Professor Muhammed Amuda

Registered voters – 114403
Accredited voters – 41006

APC – 19353. APC. won
LP – 65
PDP – 18,071

