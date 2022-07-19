By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, who doubled as the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the just concluded Osun State governorship election arrived Yenagoa, the state capital to a rousing welcome from thousands of party faithful for his role in the victory of Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.

Diri, who was caught unaware by the supporters at the Peace Party, venue of the welcome rally, said the victory of the PDP’s candidate, Senator Adeleke was due to prayers and hard work by party faithful at the state and national levels.

He revealed that when nay sayers were predicting a loss for the PDP due to the fact that he was made the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the party, he went to God in prayers.

“God answered our prayers because we challenged him that nay sayers were challenging him and not PDP or myself,” he said.

Diri also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the security agencies and others involved in the conduct of Osun election.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, explained that the welcome rally was an impromptu one and hidden from the governor in order to show him how the people of the state appreciate his effort at ensuring the victory of the PDP in Osun State.