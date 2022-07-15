The President of Women Arise, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin has appealed to electorate to reject any form of inducement by politicians in the Osun governorship election on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference on Friday in Osogbo, Odumakin urged the electorate to vote for parties and candidates who had a clear agenda for the development of Osun.

“As we all look forward to the election, we cannot but alert Nigerians of the fact that the act of voter inducement and vote buying is gaining ground in our elections.

” We are therefore, using this medium, to urge voters in Osun to reject any form of inducement by politicians.

” They should rather engage the governorship candidates based on issues that they care about and only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of the state,” she said.

Odumakin commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its commitment toward conducting free, fair and credible election.

” Kudos must be given to INEC in its commitment toward ensuring that tomorrow’s election is conducted in a manner that is free, fair and credible.

” The deployment of personnel and sensitive electoral materials so far is assuring of the commission’s readiness to deliver on time.

“So far, we are impressed by the conduct of security agencies who are involved in the ongoing Osun election processes and we do sincerely hope that they will improve on their professionalism and uncompromising stand throughout the election.

” Security agents are expected to support the effort of INEC, civil society and other stakeholders in preventing violence and other electoral offences, including voters inducement.

“We do hope that this election will stand as another true test for us as Nigerians, as we prepare toward the crucial 2023 general elections in the country,” she said.(NAN)