By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has commended the security operatives particularly officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, and other security agencies as well as the electorates in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the elections held on Saturday July 16th, 2022 in the 3 Senatorial Districts, 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and 3753 polling units of the State.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, “The IGP applauds the massive deployment of Police Operatives, Specialized Units, and other human and operational assets including 3 Helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the 3 Senatorial Districts.

“Others were 4 adequately manned gun boats for the riverine areas, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) which enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral issues.

“He equally lauds the collaborative efforts of other security agencies which assisted in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“The IGP appreciates the electorates in Osun State as well as critical stakeholders for their role in collectively maintaining decorum and cooperating with law enforcement agencies, noting that the professionalism displayed by officers deployed for the election equally helped to garner trust, and ultimately led to the success of the process.

“He similarly assures that the Force is continuously improving on it’s election security mandate for a top notch 2023 General Elections.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has encourages Nigerians to tow the line of peaceful conduct in subsequent elections most especially the forthcoming General Elections.

“He assures all citizens of improved election security management during any electioneering processes even as he calls on well meaning Nigerians, particularly electorates and political actors, to accord necessary support to the Police and other security agencies in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and general security and safety of our dear nation.

In a similar vein, the Police Service Commission discribed the ‘commendable performance’ of the Police during Osun State Governorship election as a signal that future elections in the country may witness good coverage by Police and other security Agencies.

Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani said, “The Commission monitored Policemen on election duties in the 30 Local Government Areas of the state and rated their performance above average.

“The Police men arrived the Polling centres on time and were professional in their conduct.

“They exhibited a high level of commitment to their duties and were able to restore orderliness in most of the polling Units.

“There were an average of three policemen in most of the Units who were properly dressed with their name tags and were also firm and courteous to voters.

“Despite initial squabbles in few polling Units, the Police with the assistance of officers of the Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety and in some places, the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Department of State Security were able to quickly restore peace and order.

“The Polling units were devoid of arms carrying security Agencies in line with the requirements of the law, but both armed Military men and special forces of the Police mounted road blocks and paraded the streets.

“Commission Monitors across the state reported that there was no major violence recorded in most of the polling Units visited.

“The policing of the Osun Governorship election was a huge improvement on the last Governorship election in Ekiti state earlier widely adjudged free and Fair.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police said the progress recorded in election policing in Osun State was a good signal that the 2023 General elections would be a huge success.

He called on the Nigeria Police to sustain the momentum and preparations for future elections while assuring of the support of the Commission to ensure improved performance in future elections.

“He concluded that the Commission will continue to promptly reward Officers who display exemplary performance in the discharge of their duties to serve as motivation for others to copy from.”

