By Biodun Busari



Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido says the voters in Osun State are rejecting vote buying and not engaging in monetary corruption at the ongoing election.

Davido who has been giving mass support to his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this on Saturday.

The award-winning musician, on his verified Twitter, said: “People rejecting money being offered to them left and right of the state today…GREAT TO SEE. There is still hope for Nigeria.”

