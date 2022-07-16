By Biodun Busari

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has cast his vote at the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state on Saturday.

Oyetola, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) voted at Ward 1 Unit 002, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke has cast his vote at his ward Ede, Osun State on Saturday.

Vanguard has reported that the election would be keenly contested between Oyetola and former Senator Adeleke.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and 332 Registration Areas (RAs) for the governorship election in Osun State.

This was disclosed last week by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji in preparations for the election.

The commission also put the number of registration areas in Osun at 332 with 1,955,657 registered voters and while only 335,298 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The election takes place in 246 polling units across the 30 local government areas in the state.

There are 15 candidates vying the governorship election in the state.

The Nigeria Police also said that it has deployed 21,000 personnel to the state to secure the people and election materials, and guard against any possible threat.

Also, there are reports that undercover agents are in the state to closely watch and arrest bad elements engaging in vote buying and selling.