Pa Peter Awogboro

Dapo Akinrefon & Biodun Busari

A senior citizen, Pa Peter Awogboro has said the determination to end hunger was the motivating factor for him to participate in the Osun State governorship election on Saturday.

The 84-year-old, who is a resident of Ibokun in Obokun local government area of the state said he and others in that environment are tired insensitive and cruel political leaders causing hunger in the state.

The octogenarian while speaking in Yoruba language told Vanguard that “Ebi yi to ge (The hunger is enough)”.

Pa Awogboro said: “I’ve been voting for more than ten years now. I was in Lagos working for about 15 years back. I’ve voted today. This hunger is enough. We should not experience hunger again.

“We are tired of this inflation of commodities keep escalating and not going down. My vote is to change the unfortunate rulers making life hard, for us to get new ones.”