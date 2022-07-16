The Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregebsola has travelled to Germany for a national assignment and missing in action at the ongoing Osun 2022 governorship election.

Speaking on the development, a media aide to Aregbesola, Sola Fasure, said, ‘Oga didn’t come home for the election.’ But declined to speak further on the reasons his principal failed to participate in the Osun Governorship Election.

However, source very close to the former governor of Osun State, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity disclosed that he travelled to Germany yesterday (Friday) to attend a conference organised by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) which is scheduled to on hold on for Monday in Germany.

Reacting to allegations that Aregbesola was missing in action in Osun, the source said “He is not missing in action, he has a national assignment to attend to in Germany; he travelled on Friday. Not much changed, in his home state, his family participated in the election, they fried Akara and shared to people as he would have done if he were around.

Recall that the Minister of Interior and the reigning Governor Gboyega Oyetola had been at loggerhead over unresolved political differences.

Aregbesola, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC was expected to be in Ilesa, his homestead, to vote at his Ward 8, polling unit 1, but the former governor did not show up.

He did not also show up at the APC mega rally that had in attendance, the APC presidential candidate in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; and a number of the progressive governors.