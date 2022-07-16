.

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Iyiola Omisore, got accredited and voted in the Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election at 1.44 p.m.

Omisore voted at Unit 3, Ward 001 at St. Gabriel Primary School, Moore, Ife East Local Government Area.

Omisore told newsmen shortly after casting his vote that he was impressed at the turnout of voters.

“I am not aware of vote buying, I did not see anybody engage in such,” Mr Omisore said in response to a question on the issue.

He described the election as peaceful.

He praised INEC for improvement, saying that the BVAS and other election materials worked well.

Omisore said that he voted within few minutes.

The APC national secretary praised members of the electorate for conducting themselves well.

According to him, if INEC can maintain the standard, the 2023 elections will be smooth.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security personnel were on ground to maintain law and order.

The aged, along with the young (of voting age) came out en-masse to exercise their civic rights.