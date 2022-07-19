.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has dismissed insinuation that the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola worked in his favour during the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Adeleke, who broke into tears after a mention of his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, spoke in an interview on Monday with Channels Television’s Politics Today, said, “I did not work with Aregbesola, I do not even talk to him.”

Meanwhile, Adeleke said he has been in talks with a few associates of the minister, including Kolapo Alimi, a former commissioner during Aregbesola’s administration in Osun.

Alimi had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke said, “During the tribunal, Alimi was one of the lawyers who represented Oyetola then, so anytime I see them in the court, because I am a civilized person, I will go to them and greet them and say how are you, how are you doing.

“It was later that he apologised and he told me he has been thinking ‘why is Senator Adeleke greeting me? We are trying to mess him up and he is still greeting me’.

“I believe Oyetola and Aregbesola fell out and Alimi came to me and said he has watched me and that he wants to join our party and we said come on in,” he added.

Adeleke acknowledged that the fall out between Aregbesola and Governor Gboyega Oyetola paved the way for him to be victorious.

He however, noted that Aregbesola’s allies might have joined the PDP and worked with him during the election.