.

A political support group, Tinubu Vanguard, has urged leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to form a united force ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Benjamin Johnny, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Johnny was reacting to the victory of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Osun governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the PDP candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke as winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke scored 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

Johnny, who congratulated Adeleke for his victory, commended stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the election to be conducted without interference.

“Congratulations to the PDP and Adeleke on their victory. We also thank the good people of Osun state for exercising their civic responsibility freely and peacefully.

“We commend the INEC for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible, and the security agencies for ensuring that the process was peaceful.

“We also commend Mr President for enabling a level playing field for all the parties by allowing the process to go on without interference,” he said.

According to Johnny, the ruling APC and Gov. Gboyega Oyetola have demonstrated the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election.

He called on the leadership of the APC at all levels to redouble efforts to unite all contending interests within the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“The Osun guber poll is an eye-opener, and the APC should identify areas of weaknesses and make effort to forge a formidable political force,” he said.

He urged the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to put “round pegs in round holes” as he forms his campaign council, to ensure victory in 2023.

“We urge all supporters of the “Tinubu project” and members of the APC to keep the faith and not be discouraged, as leaders are already working to reposition the party for victory,” he said.