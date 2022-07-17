

— Congratulates Adeleye, commends INEC

By Dayo Johnson

The Inter Party Advisory Council in Osun State has advised the Osun state governor elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke to make the state a pride of all states during his tenure.

It’s Chairman, Comrade Wale Adebayo in a congratulatory message commended the people of state for the peaceful conduct of 2022 governorship.

Adebayo, also praised INEC, “who lived up to expectations in the discharge of its constitutional role and the innovations through the introduction of BVAS technology which no doubt helped in strengthening the credibility of the electoral process.

The council also commended the security agencies, and the entire IPAC members for ensuring that the elections were violence free.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Governor Elect, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke on his victory at the polls.

“The victory is a testament of your grassroots appeal to the people of the state”.

“We at IPAC urged Adeleke to use the mandate given to him by the good people of state to make Osun the pride of all States”

“Our prayer for the Governor Elect is that Almighty God will give you knowledge, wisdom and good judgment required to administer the affairs of the state”.

Adebayo assured “the governor of working with him for the development and peace of our dear state.