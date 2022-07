Accreditation of voters began early in most polling units for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

Vanguard correspondents who monitored the exercise reports that the accreditation process commenced at about 8:00 am in some of the wards visited across the state.

Voters on queue waiting to cast their vote at Ward 4 Alajue1, Opposite Seventh day 1 Primary School, Ede South LG Area.

Accreditation of voters has started at Ward 6 Polling Unit 4, Owode, Osogbo.

shows International Election Observers at Orisunbare Village, Ward 5, Unit