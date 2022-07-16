.

Dayo Johnson, Osogbo

The Oluwo of lwo, in Osun state, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that vote buying during election would end when Nigerians begin to enjoy dividend of democracy.

Oba Akanbi said this after voting at polling Unit 1 Ward 2 in lwo.

“Vote buying is a challenge to democracy. The populace do not have hope. They are getting what they can get. It is a bad situation . We do not know when to get out of it.

“The new breeds of politicians will help us to get out of it but people are hungry. They need food. Vote buying cannot stop now until we see real dividends of democracy

He maintained that he would deliver90,000 votes he promised the ruling All Progressives Congress in the State.

Oba Akanbi, said he canvassed votes for Governor Oyetola because of prompt payment of salaries and other dividend of democracy provided by his administration.

“I am confident of delivering 90,000 votes. It is not easy for the Governor to move from the status quo and do what is right. He has been paying full salary. Osun is a civil servant State and the people depend on salaries.

“He has been paying debt inherited and didnt use the money for frivolitties. I have told my people to vote for the APC and they will vote for the APC. The Governor is doing a great job.

“I believe the person doing a great job should continue. I want all persons to vote peacefully.

“My domain is peaceful. I have told them nobody should stay home. They should show their voting strength. We want to see our strength. Nobody should stay home and watch television.”