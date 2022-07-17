Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has deleted comments on his social media handles wherein he earlier reacted to the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in his home state, Osun, stating that he never authorized the messages.

Media Adviser to the minister, Sola Fasure in a tweet on the minister’s verified Twitter handle said the messages have now been deleted.

“It has come to the attention of the media office of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorized message was posted on his Verified Twitter & Facebook Pages at about 8:00am on Sunday 17th July, 2022.

“The unauthorized messages have now been deleted. Members of the public, especially the media, are advised to ignore!”, Fasure stated.

Waxing spiritual, Aregbesola had on his verified Facebook page on Sunday morning said God gives power to whoever he wills.

The now deleted post read; “Osun Le Tente. This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men. – (Daniel 4:17)”.

Expectedly, the post had generated several reactions with many praising him and others from his party, APC, knocking him for not supporting the incumbent, Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola.

In the lead up to the election, the Osun APC had engaged in a war of attrition with Aregbesola controlling one faction and his successor, Oyetola controlling the other faction.

The situation was such that many APC members moved to the PDP.

Consequently, in Saturday’s election, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared winner, having polled 403,371 to defeat Oyetola and the APC with 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729

Adeleke won in 17 local government areas as against Oyetola’s 13.