By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-presidential aspirant Adamu Garba, has reacted to the defeat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in Osun governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Adamu who congratulated the winner of the election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, advised the ruling party not to allow such reoccurrence in future.

Adeleke polled 403,371 to defeat Oyetola who garnered 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729.

Reacting via Twitter Adamu opined: “Never! Osun state have some unique insider peculiarities and the governor didn’t handle it well. In the @OfficialAPCNg, we learn a lesson in defeat and ensure it never repeat itself again. However, it is important that we don’t take anything or anyone for granted ever again.

“Congratulations to the Governor-Elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke. Congratulations to @davido, you’ve shown to the World the true meaning of family solidarity, you are well trained. Congratulations to Osun state. #OsunDecides2022.”