INEC distributes sensitive materials in Osun

– Declare restriction in Osun from Saturday midnight till evening

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Deputy Inspector of General of Police (DIG), in charge of election, Johnson Kokumo has called on residents to report any act of vote trading in a bid to ensure a credible election.

He said it will take collective effort of every stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and credible poll in the State Saturday.

Speaking at an interactive session with accredited observer groups in Osogbo on Thursday, Kokumo charged members of the public to alert the security operatives whenever they notice electoral anomalies such as vote-buying.

In his words, “you also talked about vote-buying, to you you feel when you see something or say something that is not applicable to applicable to circumstance, I want to appeal to you: whatever you see that is contrary to the Electoral Act 2022, let us know. Let us see if, call our attention to it. It is not out of place.

“You know our zeal. You know the security personnel are in the picture of vote buying, they may not. You have a civic responsibility to discharge and what is that? Join hands with us in curbing crimes and criminality. And, of course, this includes electoral offenses. We cannot do it alone. If you join hands with us to do it, you will be equally succeeded in doing your bit.

“And the little things we were able to do collectively and equally are responsible for success we see in those elections we have had in Nigeria,” he said.

The police afterward announced restriction of movements from the 12 midnight on Saturday to 18:00 of same day.

According to him, “People who are saddled with special duties such as INEC accredited journalists and election observers are free to move as far as they have their tags.”