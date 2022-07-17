Commends Osun voters

Condemns violence, disruption of collation process

Sympathizes with injured INEC staff, NYSC members

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An election observer, Yiaga Africa, Sunday, hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over improvement on conduct of the just concluded Osun governorship election held on Saturday.

Yiaga Africa’s commendation was contained in a final statement on the Osun governorship election signed by Board Chair, Yiaga Africa, Dr Hussain Abdu, and Executive Director, Samson Itodo.

The statement reads in part, “Yiaga Africa commends INEC for the significant improvement in logistics management for the Osun 2022 governorship election.

“The personnel and essential materials, such as the Voter Register, BVAS, voting cubicles and ballot boxes, were deployed early in most of the polling units.”

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa commended Osun voters for their participation and peaceful conduct during the election process, “Yiaga Africa commends the people of Osun for largely conducting themselves peacefully through the election day voting and counting process.

“Yiaga Africa also commends INEC and the security agencies for ensuring the voters in Osun exercised their franchise in a transparent and secure environment.”

However, the statement condemned violence and disruption of voting and collation process at some polling stations, which some staff of INEC and National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members were seriously injured.

“Yiaga Africa condemns the cases of violence and disruption of the voting and results collation process by thugs and hoodlums, especially the violence targeted at NYSC members and INEC staff. Although these cases are isolated, they undermine Nigeria’s electoral reform project.

“Yiaga Africa extends its wishes to polling officials who suffered severe injuries due to attacks and violence against polling officials.

“Yiaga Africa calls for a thorough investigation into these cases of attack and intimidation against polling officials”, it pointed.

Also the statement noted that from Yiaga Africa’s earlier report had indicated how the Osun governorship election will be keenly contested.

“Yiaga Africa had noted in its pre-election observation statements that the Osun Governorship election will be keenly contested and largely determined by swing LGAs and a small margin in the difference of votes between the top contesting parties”, it added.

Meanwhile, in its Critical Incidents Reports, Yiaga Africa indicated that 29 critical incident reports from its WTV observers was received and confirmed.

The incident reports capture instances of infractions that could undermine the electoral process included; Voter Inducement/Bribery: Yiaga Africa received reports of acts of vote buying perpetrated by agents of the APC and PDP in some polling units;

Secrecy of the Ballots compromised in some wards during the election; BVAS Malfunction was recorded in some wards, which replacement was requested.

Voter Intimidation: Thugs threatened to stab voters who did not vote for their parties, however, voters insisted on casting their votes for the candidate of their choice; and Interference by Party Agents in the electoral process.

In conclusion, the statement assured that, “Yiaga Africa through the WTV initiative, is committed to promoting more credible elections by providing independent information on the conduct of elections and independently verifying the accuracy of election results.”