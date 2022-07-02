Declare PDP members wanted over PVCs scandal

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Saturday, said it arrested a corps members over Permanent Voters Cards theft and recovered 38 PVCs from the suspect.

It also declared wanted, two members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Wole Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa over the alleged voters card scandal.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola disclosed that the corps member, Orji Desmond, attached to INEC office in Atakumosa-West local government for picking a voters card belonging to another person.

She added that police investigation revealed that the Corps member was instructed to pick the card on the instructions of two PDP members for monetary reward.

She adds, “On 30th June, 2022 at about 10:40am, the police get a report that a corps member picked a voters card belonging to a resident on 29th June, 2022 at the INEC office in Osun.

Further investigation revealed that the complainant demanded for voters’ register and discovered that the corps member, Orji Desmond, attached to INEC office as an Ad-Hoc staff in charge of Voter’s Card distribution has collected his PVC on the order of one Wale Ojo and Ijamakinwa Olaoluwa now at large both members of People Democratic Party (PDP) for financial transaction.

Meanwhile, the police is on the trail of the fleeing suspects. The suspects will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Reacting, Osun PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle said the arrest is part of grand plan of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to use the police to indict the party members ahead of the poll.

“I don’t want to believe any member of our party will get himself involved in such unholy act.

“It could be part of a grand plan of the APC to indict our members. I shall direct the our head of Legal Department to go and do proper investigation. But I want to assure that our party members are law-abiding and not capable of doing actions that will bring the party to disrepute”, he said.

