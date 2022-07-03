.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command, yesterday, said it arrested a Corps member over Permanent Voter’s Cards theft and recovered 38 PVCs from the suspect.

It also disclosed that two members of the Peoples Democratic Party had been declared wanted over alleged voter’s cards scandal.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the Corps member attached to INEC office in Atakumosa-West local government picked a voter’s card belonging to another person.

She added that police investigation revealed that the Corps member was instructed to pick the card on the instructions of two PDP members for monetary reward.

“On 30th June, 2022 at about 10:40am, the police got a report that a Corps member picked a voter’s card belonging to a resident on 29th June, 2022 at the INEC office in Osun.

“Further investigation revealed that the complainant demanded for voters’ register and discovered that the Corps member attached to INEC office as an Ad-Hoc staff in charge of Voter’s Card distribution had collected his PVC on the order of two members of People Democratic Party (PDP) for financial transaction”, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the police said they were on the trail of the fleeing suspects. The suspects, according to them, will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Reacting, Osun PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the arrest was part of a grand plan of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to use the police to indict the party members ahead of July governorship poll in the state.

Monarch, others hail opening of Premium Trust Bank in Uvwie

Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, has expressed joy over the opening of Premium Trust Bank branch in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

The monarch, who spoke at the opening ceremony also appealed to other investors to come to the area, stressing that the era of crisis in Uvwie, Warri and environs was gone.

“ We will make sure you have a conducive atmosphere in Uvwie and environs. We are working to see that the oil companies that left come back. This is the commercial nerve centre of Delta State. We want more of your branches here,” he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, said the Uvwie branch was the fifth they were opening across the country.

“We commenced operation in 2022 and this is our fifth branch. Two weeks from now we will have our Abuja branch . Effurun is very key to us”.

Continuing, he said the bank will deliver quality and unique service to the area, adding that they will also relate closely with customers to evolve tailor-made products.

Pastor Sunday Akanda, Assistant Continental Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Mr Godwin Iruafemi and others who spoke to Sunday Vanguard hailed establishment of the bank in the area.

“I believe that Premium Trust Bank coming to this side of the country is a blessing. The board members are children of God. We have confidence that it is a bank we can trust, our money is safe “, Pastor Akende said.