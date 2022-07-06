.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adegboyega Oyetola has described himself as a candidate to beat in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election slated for Jul 16, 2022.

Oyetala made the assertion, Wednesday, while speaking at a governorship debate organized by Arise News Television in partnership with Enough is Enough. The debate was held in Osogbo and monitored by Vanguard political correspondent.

He said, “I’m the candidate to beat anytime anyday. My performance speaks for me and I don’t have sufficient time to go through it.

“Is it the food that has been given to the citizens of the state since April last year, is it the health, is it the support that I’m giving to the women with a micro-credit agency that has disbursed more than N4 billion. I have enough to be able to convince the people that I’m the best candidate for the job.

“And in any case, given the level of the campaign, I’ve gone to 27 local governments out of 30 and I see jubilation and excitement. I’m going to win that election come 16th July, 2020,” he said.

Asked what he intends to spend on election day, Oyetola simply said it is only when a candidate is not popular enough that he will be giving people money during election.

Oyetola said his record in office as the governor of Osun State in the last four years qualifies him to govern the state for another four years.

The candidates, who participated in the debate, organized by Arise News Television in partnership with Enough is Enough include; Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord party, Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, and Goke Omigbodun of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke was found missing at the Osun State governorship debate.

The debate is taking place barely two weeks before the Osun, where the electorate will be proceeding to the polls to elect the next governor of the state.