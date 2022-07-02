The House of Representatives hopeful for Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), (Hon) Prince Laja Adeoye, has empowered some youths in the Constituency, and asked other youths to shun social vices and disallow politicians from turning them into miscreants or political thugs.

He advised the youths that a lot of politicians cannot bring out their own children to do political thuggery for them, asked “why should you be the one to go out and do the dirty job for them”, and that when there are issues the same politicians would abandon them to their fate.

The empowerment programme which took place in Lagos on Saturday, had some members of the Constituency in attendance.

Laja, ably represented by the Director of Media and Public Communication for Laja Adeoye Campaign Organization (LACO), Comrade Abdul-Wasiu Temitope at the presentation ceremony said, as part of their big plans to truly empower the constituents, “Today we donated and presented Dispatch and Logistics operational bikes and a Laptop Computer to Mr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (Rep. by his brother), Mr Ganiyu Ismail and Mr Michael Adepegba, who have all been very committed and vibrant youth members of our community.

This empowerment is in line with our #BetterDeal vision and promises to see that many of our young people become self-reliant so that they can begin to build private enterprises that will help them and their loved ones.

Com. Abdul-Wasiu speaking to the recipients: “Our advise for you is to work hard and smart with these equipments for your success, because people are watching you and expecting how you will turn out after this presentation, you must fully bring out that entrepreneurship energy in you and storm the city to succeed.”

Seeing the enterprenuership drive in these young men, we certainly believe that they will take it from one bike to many and succeed in their future endeavors.

Com. Abdul-Wasiu clarifies that the empowerment and presentation of the logistics operational bikes was not on higher-purchase or loan but for free to the receipients.

We will continue to invest the little we have to help build our people and our community, both old and young so that prosperity will abound amongst our people.

In the coming days, months and years, we will roll out massive empowerments that will have many of our people benefit in our #BetterDealForBetterLife offer.

Speaking at the Event was Mr. Makanjuola who said that other politicians should emulate the good gesture of Hon. Laja who has continued to demonstrate selflessness and genuine love for the people.

According to him, he said he has heard a lot about how the Honorable has been helping people not only in his Constituency alone but how he is a man who is always ready and willing to help people within his reach genuinely.

He said further that the future will be very kind to Laja in Lagos State and Nigeria as whole because, a worthy leader like him deserves more than House of Representatives, He further charged him to remain focused and not allow anything to distract him from his goal.

The receipts of the Enterprenuership empowerments #BetterDealForBetterLife offer were so happy and prayed to God to continue to bless the donor.

Com. Abdulwasiu speaking further at the event said that his Principal, Prince (Hon) Laja Adeoye is a man of his words, who when he was meeting with various stakeholders during his campaign shared his vision of empowering the youths, elders and women, and that this is just a tip out of the big plans he has for the people.

He stated further that his principal was inspired with what the former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Tony Elumelu the Chairman of HIERS Holdings and his popular mentor are doing with #YOUWIN and #TEEP programmes respectively.

Tony Elumelu Enterprenuership Programme (TEEP) for instance was put together to empower young entrepreneurs across Africa, where seed capital of $5,000 is given to 1000 entrepreneurs every year, and this programme has changed the lives of many of these young entrepreneurs, but adopting something similar by politicians will go a long way in changing the lives of the people.

For us, rather than hiring or brainwashing our youths to be engaging in social vices such a political thuggery and offering them stipends to put their lives at risk, we will empower them and set them up with our resources, so that more of them will get out of labour and employment slavery, and this would enable them to be confident of their future and make sure they do not continue to labor in vain.