Ortom, NDLEA officials and students during the awareness campaign

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The First Lady of Benue State Dr. Eunice Ortom has lamented the consequences of illicit drugs and substance abuse on the society saying many lives have been destroyed, devastated and consumed by the habit.

The founder of the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, said the menace had lingered over the years advising that all hands must be on deck to initiate the onslaught that would effectively wipe out the practice from the society for the good of humanity.

Mrs. Ortom made the call in Makurdi while addressing the media at the end of the War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, awareness campaign for schools in Benue state organized by the ESLF in partnership with the Office of the Wife of the Benue State Governor and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Benue state Command.

She said: “The use of illicit drugs and substance abuse is an issue that has destroyed, devastated and consume many in our society because of its harmful effects.

“It is a problem that started not just today but it is a problem that is not going away. So when you have a problem that is with you what do you do? A problem is never a comfortable situation that is why it is a problem.

“So we have a problem on our hands and this is a problem that effects everyone in the society. And that is why it has even become necessary that everyone should be involved to not just tame the increase of substance abuse but to eliminate the habit from the society. This can only he done through purposeful partnership.”

She said it was for that reason that “the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, and the Office of the Wife of the Governor of Benue State is partnering one of our key groups in this fight to achieve that. They are actually the ones leading in the fight becaue they have the mandate to effectively lead the fight and take all the actions they need to take to change the situation and the narrative; and that is the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. You can therefore see that I am here with the State Commander.

“We have to collaborate with everyone that is reasoning in the same direction with us. And one of the strategic partners in this fight is the young population, the adolescents, the youths and the young adults.

“We all know what is happening in the lives of most of them because in one way or the other they derailed. It could be through ignorance, it could be delibtrate. But all we are saying is that we do not want to leave anyone to continue to take such harmful actions out of ignorance. That is why were are hear to educate our children from the various schools that are represented here.

“We believe that prevention is key to keeping a scerene environment drug free. We believe that treatment for those that have fallen victim is also important to give a second chance to those that may have fallen victim to have a better life, add value to themselves and the society.

“We believe that reformation is also very important to give this ones a sense of belonging, support them in the social and entrepreneurial skills and whatever it will take to make them to engage more positively and meaningfully in the society. We believe that providing other supportive mechanisms is very important.

“And these supportive mechanisms must start from the homes and families. For those that have wards or children, wives or husbands that are into substance abuse or are recovering from substance abuse, they must rise up to the occasion by encouraging them to move out of that kind of life and also seek professional help on their behalf because it gets to a level where they cannot help themselves.

“And even as they get out of the habit, let family members, let members of the various communities, the society continue to support them to live a better life and to be positive about life. It will really help us to win the war against substance abuse.”