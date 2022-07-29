John Alechenu, Abuja

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, met behind closed doors for several hours in Abuja, on Friday.

Although the agenda of the meeting which held at the Benue State Governors Lodge, Asokoro, was not made public, it was gathered that the meeting was initiated by the governor to possibly woo the two All Progressives Congress chieftains into joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

Both Dogara and Lawal had voiced their opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Dogara had at a public function in Abuja, on Friday said he was not opposed to a Muslim emerging as President.

He stressed that he was one of several Nigerians who want Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to win in 2023 owing to his sacrifices for the APC and the nation.

He however said, “But when it comes to choosing between the love and admiration I have for an individual and what is right and what I believe represents my vision for Nigeria, my choice will clearly be for the latter.

“After all, my rise to the position of Speaker was never going to be possible without the support of some Muslim members who believe that our diversity must be reflected in national positions for the unity, peace and advancement of our dear country.

“ What gives me more hope about the Nigeria project is that there are many of our Muslim brothers and leaders who did not only warn the APC, but have had to call out the APC for adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket which resulted into the Party ructions we are witnessing today. “

