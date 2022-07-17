…fingers “Cartel” in illicit trade

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Organized Labour in Cross River state comprising , Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC , Trade Union Congress, TUC and Joint Negotiating Council, JNC have bemoaned the incessant illegal logging of Timber in the state.

They described the spate of illegal logging across forests in Cross River as appalling , disastrous while warning that in the next 10 years there won’t be any forest in the state of the ugly trend continues.

Organized Labour raised the alarm after a 4- day interface with Community leaders, monarchs and youths of the over 100 affected communities which ended at the weekend.

Speaking shortly after the tour with journalists , NLC Chairman in the state, Com. Ben Ukpebi described what was happening in Cross River as devastating stressing that what used to be known our a major part of Nigeria’s rain forest was already gone.

He lamented that if nothing was done to forestall what was now a norm in over 5 Local Government’s and more than 100 communities of Etung, Akampka , Boki , Ikom , Obubra then CrossRiverians should be ready for serious natural disasters occasioned by these illicit activities.

His words :” What we saw was quite devastating , our forest is been depleted everyday , and it is going down every second , the communities were happy we came , they called for help because some cartel has destroyed their natural heritage with impunity.

“We counted over 100 heavy duty trucks with illegally logged timber , by this cartel. The cry of our Governor , Prof Ben Ayade was part of the reason we embarked on this exercise , and our duty as Labour is to let him know what we discovered and follow up to the latter .,”Ukpebi said .

According to the TUC Chairman, Com. Monday Ogbodum who interfaced with the Clan Heads of over 15 clans and about 100 communities in Boki LGA in company of other Labour leaders including; NLC Vice Chairman, Com. Lawrence Achuta, Action Chairman ,Com. Joe Idiege amongst others condemn the illicit activities of illegal loggers.

Ogbodum appealed to the Monarchs to take the future of their communities as well as the forest into consideration adding that if every mature tree was cut down nothing will be left for their unborn generation who would suffer devastating climate change including natural disasters and so on.

“We are not saying you should not log timber , but you must do it in the most sustainable way, you are here now , you might be making some money from this venture now , what about the future , is the money sustainable , is it worth more than this natural heritage that you posses.

“Our aim for sensitizing you is to make you understand , that your forest is your life , a lot depends on it , your children depend on it , the youths depends on it , if it is taken away what will you leave as a legacy,” Ogbodum said .

Also speaking , the JNC Chairman , Com Godwin Otei said that Cross River Forest is gone , adding that the forest reserve was finished .

“Cross River state forest is gone , the forest reserve which encapsulates the biodiversity has been tampered with , they have cut down those needed and those not needed , it takes close to 70 years or more to grow a sizeable tree

“The preservation of micro flora and fauna has been trampled upon , we have to do something fast , the best time to plant a tree is today , the sooner we start addressing the issues of illegal logging the better for us , “he said.