By Miftaudeen Raji

Vernon Winfrey, father of American celebrity media personality, Oprah is dead.

He died at the age of 89.

The TV show host and philanthropist confirmed that her father died on Friday after battling cancer.

Oprah has thanked friends and family for their thoughts and prayers after announcing the death of her father.

Oprah in a statement on her verified Instagram page on Saturday said, “I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing,”

“That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported that Oprah hosted friends and family to a surprise party to honour her father.

Oprah, who celebrated her ailing father in a lavish backyard barbeque party, stated in an appreciation post, that it was necessary to celebrate and appreciate her father while he was still alive.

The celebrity producer encouraged everyone to celebrate one another as she marked the commemoration of the American independence anniversary.

In her Instagram post, Oprah stated, “Giving my father his “flowers” while he’s still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate with each other.”

“My father is ill and so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he’s able to receive the joy,” she said.