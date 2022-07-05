Oprah Winfrey throws surprise party to celebrate ailing father

By Miftaudeen Raji

American celebrity talk show host and television producer Oprah Winfrey has hosted friends and family to party in honour of her 88-year-old father, Vernon Winfrey.

Oprah, who celebrated her ailing father in a lavish backyard barbeque party, stated in an appreciation post, that it was necessary to celebrate and appreciate her father while he was still alive.

The celebrity encouraged everyone to celebrate one another as she marked the commemoration of the American independence anniversary.

In her Instagram post, Oprah stated, “Giving my father his “flowers” while he’s still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate with each other.”

“My father is ill and so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he’s able to receive the joy,” she said.

Meanwhile, the wife of former US President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama has similarly celebrated Oprah.

Michelle on Tuesday, Michelle extolled the celebrated media personality in a captivating post.

The wife of the former US president on her verified Facebook page wrote a heartwarming message to honour Oprah, describing her legacy as remarkable.

Michelle noted Oprah has been wonderful to her family over the years.

She wrote, “When Oprah connects with something, a person, a book, a song, an idea—she makes sure to shine her light on it. She validates it. She anoints it.

“People know that when Oprah is involved, there is no pretence, no fluff—whether it’s her work in arts and media or her philanthropic work on health care, food equity, and more,” Michelle added.