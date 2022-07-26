By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

AS the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, continues to generate controversy among religious leaders in Nigeria, the leader of One Love Family, SatGuru Maharaj Ji, yesterday, slammed those criticising the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party in next year’s election, saying they place religion above human capacity.

Speaking at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, shortly after paying homage to the monarch, as part of the sect’s 42nd anniversary activities, Maharaj Ji said: “The issue of religion, for now, is outside of what is at stake.

“The concern should be what an individual in the office is capable of doing.

“Religion has not helped this country in any form and if anybody disagrees with me, such a person should point at what religion has done for us in terms of development.

“Or, are we saying Nigerians are not religious enough? What is important is what a particular person can do, for now, what we need is performance.

“What we need under the coming dispensation is a leader that would ensure that our various institutions work accordingly.”

Vanguard News