By Chinonso Alozie

Stakeholders from Imo West Senatorial district, under the name Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, on Thursday gave the 2023 Imo East senatorial candidate, Uche Onyeagucha, 48 hours to apologise to Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, failure to do that he would face citizen arrest.

The National President of OPOCA, Rex Anunobi, alongside leaders of the group in Owerri, gave this ultimatum while reacting to Onyeagucha’s statement on insecurity in Imo and attack on Uzodimma.

OPOCA said they would go a long way to curtail what they described as Onyeagucha’s “penchant for violence” to ensure security in the state.

According to the OPOCA, they said: “OPOCA is not unaware of Onyeagucha’s desperation for power and his unbridled penchant for violence.

“Recall that Onyeagucha who desperately seeks to represent Owerri Senatorial District in 2023 shamelessly invaded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Governorship Collation Center in 2019 disrupted the exercise, tore and chew result sheets in the full glare of Nigerians as collation of election results was shown live on national television.

“OPOCA at this juncture, therefore, calls for the immediate disqualification of Onyeagucha by the INEC.

“Consequently and upon considering all of the above, OPOCA hereby demands that Uche Onyeagucha apologises to the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and Ndi Imo within 48 hours or be declared Personae Non-Granta as an enemy of the State.”

“Failing to apologise within the stipulated period, OPOCA will call for the citizens arrest of Onyeagucha wherever found in Imo soil by Orlu sons and daughters for making himself an enemy of the State and Orlu zone in particular.

“OPOCA is also using this medium to call on the Honourable Attorney-General of Imo State and Commissioner for Justice to recommence Onyeagucha’s pending trial on his alleged criminal conduct against INEC and the State in 2019. The determined efforts to cleanse our dear State of criminality must be total and comprehensive. Failure to heed this clarion call will left OPOCA with no other option than to seek a Fiat from the Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to relist the case and prosecute Onyeagucha without further delay,” he said.

RELATED NEWS