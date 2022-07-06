Aguba and the lady who showed interest on Facebook

The Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has given terms and conditions for any lady willing to marry homeless Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, who was yesterday, gifted an apartment by the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

Recall that pictures of Aguba in a dirty environment trended over the weekend on the internet as multiple reports said the veteran actor was homeless at the moment.

Many celebrities including Yul Edochie reacted to the trending photos while Apostle Chibuzor offered free accommodation and medical treatment to the ace actor and also offered to find a wife who will take care of him.

Following Apostle Chibuozor’s offer, a beautiful Nigerian girl, in a now-deleted post on Tuesday declared that she is ready to be the wife of the once-upon-a-time homeless actor.

The 24-year-old lady made this statement on a Facebook group, Rant HQ Extention.

She wrote: “I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba, please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him,i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well. They should come and see my people biko. I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards,I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well. I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym.” AguAnna2022“

However, OPM on Wednesday, took to its official Facebook page to share the terms and conditions that will guide the marriage between Aguba and any lady who shows interest.

OPM also stated that for any beautiful lady that says she is ready to marry the actor, OPM will sponsor such marriage free of charge but, with terms and conditions.

It wrote, “Any beautiful lady that says she is ready to marry the actor, OPM will sponsor such marriage free of charge but, with terms and conditions.



“Below are the conditions of marriage;

“1. You must live with him for ten years after wedding without separation or divorce. Meaning; both of you must live together for 10 years. After 10 years, you are free to either remain in marriage or divorce.



“2. You shall operate a joint account for the business OPM is opening for both of you. Meaning; For any bank withdrawals, both of you must go to the bank together.

“3. You must never deny him access to perform his conjugal rights after wedding.



“4. A team from the church would be visiting your home once in a month to ensure that everything is going on well and peaceful. For any lady that agrees to these conditions, send your phone number so we can commence the marriage process then, move forward.”