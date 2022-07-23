By Gazie Okpara

Academic planning in a typical university outlines and prosecutes the periodic overarching goals and directions of that university, as well as the specific strategies and tactics to achieve them. Because universities are known for knowledge synthesis, academism is at the core of its mandate.

Vice-Chancellors, on assumption of office, conceptualize their dream and direction for the university. These dreams are usually inspired by the dreams of the founding fathers of the institution, as encapsulated in its philosophy and objectives. An analysis of the iterative dynamics of the product of academic planning over time, brings in the dimension of academic planning and development. This is the main focus of this discourse.

The core mandate of Abia State University therefore is to encourage the advancement of learning, and to hold out to all persons without discrimination of race, creed or sex, the opportunity of acquiring higher, meaningful education.

Very few Vice-Chancellors articulate and publish their mission statement, strategies, tactics and programmes on assumption of Office. Professor Ikonne did, in his well-received version of the Marshall Plan for the University, which he entitled “My Mandate: Our Story Must Change.”

With a vision to guarantee a congenial atmosphere to promote teaching and learning, capacity-building and intellectual harvest, the Plan has five broad areas, which remained the fulcrum of his university governance, namely:

Teaching Research Citations Research-based Income Internationalization.

The essence of this piece is to unearth the empirical trajectories and triumphs of Academic Planning in the pursuit of the ideals of Abia State University, especially from 2016 to 2020, under the tenure of Professor E. Uche Ikonne as Vice-Chancellor. This will be x-rayed along two academic perspectives – programmes and staff – which are the fulcrum of the Academic Planning Unit.

Academic Programmes :

Academic programmes are the drivers of Universities’ mettle. They are conceived, developed and offered to interested candidates (undergraduate and postgraduate) for the development of their hard and soft competencies in the course of their career pursuits. The candidate’s resultant competencies are usually embodied in a certification, called a degree. The programmes are in turn built around disciplines, faculties and colleges, with adequate manpower to deliver the needed knowledge outcomes.

In December, 2015, when Professor Ikonne assumed office as Vice-Chancellor, he did a comprehensive programmes portfolio analysis for the University. This analysis unearthed a gap, and a felt need to introduce some very vital academic programmes in line with the state and national manpower needs, while reinforcing existing ones.

A Committee therefore, was set up to:

i. identify likely new programmes and prioritize them, given the funding outlay of the University

ii. develop the necessary curricula for the programme(s), minding the regulatory National Universities Commission’s (NUC) Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS), as well as our local peculiarities.

iii. interface with NUC for the necessary pre-approval documentations and preparations.

The end-result of the aforementioned is the introduction of ten new programmes, following the meticulous scrutiny and approval of the University Senate, Governing Council and ultimately the NUC. Accomplished within five years of Professor Ikonne’s tenure, these programmes comprised:

Mechanical Engineering Civil Engineering Electrical and Electronics Engineering Information and Communication Technology Computer Engineering Surveying and Geo-Informatics Public Health Anatomy Physiology Pharmacy

Today, the academic vibrancy of these programmes as evidenced in their competitive subscriptions and blessings of parents, lend credence to the cutting-edge foresightedness of the then Vice-Chancellor.

Besides deepening our student’s strength, mix and diversity, the new programmes hold the potential for proffering relevant solutions to the dearth in manpower needs of Abia State and Nigeria. Furthermore, they also upscaled the academic rungs of the University in the comity of learning citadels!

Academic Staff :

Professor Ikonne was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) prior to his assumption of Office as the 7th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University. This position, building on earlier ones, unarguably honed him in identifying and grappling with the multi-faceted challenges of academism.

His giant strides in the pursuit of academic excellence in the University may be summed in the following discourse.

Academic staff strength: Academic staff quantity and quality remain the fulcrum of a university’s teaching and research prowess. This is also underscored in the NUC staff-student ratio and staff mix requirements. ASUU-ABSU records, corroborated by the Personnel Unit showed a very significant increase, especially in academic staffing, in 2020 relative to the 2015 disposition.

The increase was not haphazard; cerebral academics in relevant cadres were scouted and recruited from various universities, institutions and corporate bodies in Nigeria and abroad, under Professor Ikonne.

A very interesting thing with this near-double recruitment was that the total academic staff emolument in the University remained largely unaffected, due to Professor Ikonne’s concept of Manpower Engineering.

In the pursuit of this concept, he invited all the seasoned senior academics that were on contract employment and brainstormed with them on the need for some sacrifice, in view of the financial dynamics of the university. At the end of it all, these academics, like true patriots, accepted to opt for special adjunct – a slightly lower take-home pay – just so that the freed funds could be used in recruiting new academics, especially graduate assistants.

Today, the newly recruited graduate assistants are in different universities across the globe, furthering their studies with pay, and making research waves. This model, now a subject of understudy by other tertiary institutions, is today called Uchenomics!

Academic Welfare:

Academic welfare in Professor Ikonne’s tenure was unprecedented. Salaries and promotions were prompt, which engendered academic motivation, pride and conviviality. This unprecedentedly made academic disruptions and local strikes alien to the university throughout his tenure.

Capacity Building

Irrespective of the numerical strength, academic staff productivity is not optimized without continual training. The different capacity-building platforms fired on all cylinders within the period under review.

Further studies, conferences, seminars/workshops, sabbatical placements, peer review mechanisms (including NUC accreditation assignments), and linkages/collaborations/affiliations were rife.

Between 2016 and 2020, over one hundred academics benefited from the federal government’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) capacity-building interventions, despite the stringent conditions. This is aside the numerous successful national and international research grants midwifed by the University for its lecturers.

The resultant geometric jump in the university’s ranking is one of the products of capacity building within the period.

Academic Best Practice :

Professor Ikonne reinstated in the University, the hallowed democratic ethos characteristic of renowned global citadels of learning. Faculty Deans, which hitherto were appointed based on the whims and caprices of Heads of Institution, emerged through the democratic process, whereby members of Faculty, with no let or hindrance, have the opportunity of electing their Deans. Thus, restored academic respect as well as in-Faculty camaraderie. It is to be noted that these Deans were further given brand-new cars to buoy their academic productivity, self-worth and pride.

Postscript :

Building on the solid foundations of his predecessors, Professor Ikonne’s tenure tweaked academic planning and development in the institution, despite the ever-present challenges of University governance.

One is inclined to believe that this administrative acumen had been an iterative end-product of his vast experiences;as the last male child of his parents, mentored by all. Officially, as former Head of Department, Director of Institute, Dean of Faculty, Deputy Provost of College, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Registrar of Post-graduate College of Optometrists, Rector, and Vice-Chancellor, to mention but a few.

Experience is it! It hardly fails.

Gazie Okpara , Is a Professor and

Director of Academic Planning

Abia State University, Uturu.