.

A fast-growing real estate company, Onxy Global Business Investment Limited has restated its commitment to selling affordable homes with double standard qualities to their investors across the length and breadth of the countries including the major states like Lagos, Rivers, Calabar and FCT, Abuja.

While speaking with journalists about the company’s available enormous offers at their head office in Lekki, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Abayomi said, “Our offers and modalities of land allocation differ from what is obtainable in the other real estate companies. We take our time to do appropriate land documents for our clients and make sure that we help them build their houses with top-quality materials. Our focus is not to drain the customers in an attempt to make a profit but rather to satisfy them so that they can think about our company all the time.

“To be the best shelter provider with the passion to consistently provide fulfilment at no extra cost thereby providing the top value to our customers, and also to provide world-class services in the area of our core competence that leaves our clients and partners happy and thoroughly satisfied,” he added.

Reacting to the company’s uniqueness in the real estate market, Abayomi said they are currently having a best-selling spree at the moment that offers much more than what every real estate company within their jurisdiction will provide.

However, he advised “Real estate is an imperishable asset, ever-increasing in value. It is the most solid security that human ingenuity has devised. It is the basis of all security and about the only indestructible security,” charging clients to tap from the pool of wealth.