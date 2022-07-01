By Theodore Opara

EVER since BRABUS was founded in 1977, the colour black has characterised numerous legendary supercars from the Manufaktur in Bottrop. For the 45th anniversary of the largest independent automotive refinement specialist in the world, there is now a new model in the BRABUS Monochrome Design Series, which consistently celebrates this tradition in every detail.

The BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK based on the current Mercedes-AMG G 63 is a high-performance off-roader with particularly exclusive equipment features. The new supercar from BRABUS is powered by the most potent engine from the company’s hi-tech engine builders, the BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 engine.

Read Also: See what Brabus did to the Ghost

The eight-cylinder with an increased displacement of 4.5 litres and two turbochargers puts out 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and produces a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), which is limited in the vehicle to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) to protect the drivetrain. There are only a few sports cars that can match the acceleration of the all-wheel-drive supercar weighing more than 2.5 metric tons. A sprint time of 3.7 seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is just as exceptional for an off-roader as is the limited top speed of up to 280 km/h (174 mph), depending on equipment and tires.

The all-black special model captivates visually with the strikingly styled BRABUS WIDESTAR wide-body version featuring a host of carbon components and 24-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” hi-tech forged wheels.

The black colour scheme in combination with sporty carbon highlights continues systematically in the exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior.

The BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK special model impresses not only with its thrilling looks and exclusive equipment features, but above all with high performance in its purest form. The 900 in the model designation reveals that this off-roader is powered by the BRABUS 900 ROCKET V8 twin-turbo, increased-displacement engine. It was designed based on the engine from the G 63 and is fitted with a BRABUS engine cover made of red carbon fiber that makes it a visual treat as well.

The road to an extra 231 kW / 315 hp (310 bhp) over the base engine is the latest example of the BRABUS philosophy of achieving more power through more displacement, a philosophy that has been successful for decades. In this case, the swept volume of the eight-cylinder, four-valve, twin-turbo engine is increased from stock 3,982 cc to 4,407 cc (243 to 269 cu. in.).

This is in part achieved by increasing the cylinder bore to 84 millimeters (3.3 in), which BRABUS does in-house with state of-the-art machinery. The forged BRABUS special pistons are tailored to this larger diameter. Special high-performance piston rods connect them to the precision-balanced billet BRABUS special crankshaft, whose stroke was lengthened to 100 millimeters (3.9 in) to complete the displacement increase.

Supplying the BRABUS engine with more air to breathe and more fuel also plays an important role besides enlarging the engine capacity. To this end, the engineers developed a special ram-air intake system for which two intakes were integrated into the exposed-carbon radiator grille on the left and right side.

The grille sports an illuminated BRABUS logo. The fuel supply is upgraded accordingly with special high-pressure pumps.