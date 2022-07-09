.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah of Benue South and the whole of Nigeria, on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir.

Delivering a cash donation of One Million Naira on Com. Onjeh’s behalf to the Central Mosque, Otukpo; by a 5-man delegation of the Onjeh Campaign Organization led by Chief Mike Ochojila, in support of the entire Muslim Community of Benue South towards commemorating the occasion, Com. Onjeh urged the Muslim Ummah to be always mindful of the significance of the occasion, which includes total faith in the Almighty Allah and a disposition to make costly sacrifices in obedience to God and for the advancement of mankind.

Com. Onjeh therefore appealed to all Muslim faithfuls to imbibe a more profound sense of piety, as well as love and generosity for all their neighbours, in line with the precepts of the Allah as communicated through His Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.)

The APC candidate for Benue South equally ceased the occasion to charge all Muslim faithfuls to pray fervently for peace in Nigeria, and a definitive end to the security challenges currently bedeviling the nation. Com. Onjeh also tasked the Muslim Ummah to pray for the success of our leaders at all levels, and for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 General Elections.

Noting that the Eid-El-Kabir celebration symbolizes the immense value that the Almighty Allah places on human life, hence His offer of a ram to Prophet Abraham for a sacrifice in place of his only son, Com. Onjeh implored all the perpetrators of extrajudicial killings of their fellow humans under any guise and motive, to desist from their evil ways and offer prayers to God for forgiveness and mercy.

Finally, Com. Onjeh prayed that the Almighty Allah would accept the sacrifices of all the Muslim faithfuls on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, even as he charged all Muslims to strive to perform practical acts of love and generosity, towards the elevation of humanity.