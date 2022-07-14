By Chris Onuoha

One Percent International Management, a platform that discovers, develops and promote the latent talent in Nigeria has signed a popular comedienne, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin as its latest artiste with the sum of N30m and a brand new sport utility vehicle.

At a colourful ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, the organisation which also prides itself as a big investor in artistes recruitment and development, expressed gratitude for having an influential entertainer like Real Warri Pikin in its sign-in.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of One Percent International Management, Stephenie Nnadi said the organisation is committed to providing exposure on a vast international scale as well as opening avenues for collaborations.

While congratulating Real Warri Pikin as the latest member of One Percent International Management expressed the willingness of the organisation to ensure a harmonious working relationship with her.

“Today Onepercentinternational unveils our partnership with RealwarriPikin. In the comic talent Management category. We are raising the standards. We are the platform for the Top One Percent. @realwarripikin is totally ONE PERCENT on the scene today..the game just started…Next level entertainment” she said in a post on social media.

In her comment, Real Warri Pikin who was in the company of her husband, Mr. Ikechukwu expressed joy working with the organisation, promising that she will deploy her expertise in promoting the brand.

Amb. Ken Ajieh popularly known as ‘Too Much Money’ made the official presentation of the car key to Real Warri Pikin on behalf of the management of One Percent International.

The Executive Director Operations of One Percent International Management, Chief Sir Mike Obienyi in his vote of thanks expressed optimism that there will be a smooth working relationship between the organisation and its artistes.

The company had in the past signed notable artistes to its fold, including an African International Afropop singer, song writer and a great stage performer, Platini P as well as an award winning actress, Isimbi Alliance popularly known as ALLIAH.

It serves as the bridge between the East and West Africa and also inspires ONE Africa, United in Talent Entertainment.