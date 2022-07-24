File: INEC ad hoc staff afloat after a boat mishap in Ilaje area of Ondo State

One person has drowned and another injured in a boat mishap at Nansa village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He explained that the agency on Saturday received a report of a boat mishap involving passengers and goods loaded from Nansa village by the river band upstream Shiroro dam.

Inga said the boat was heading towards a Kwara Saturday market in Zumba when it hit a tree stump and broke into two midway.

He said one person drowned while one other got injured, adding that search and rescue operation was very slow as the area of the incident was a bandit enclave as rescuers were afraid of being kidnapped.