Says public health facilities in all 36 States, FCT deficient

As Zamfara emerges worst performing State

By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang – Abuja

With the dwindling health of Nigerians, collapsed health services and infrastructure, a non-profit making organisation, ONE Campaign, Tuesday, disclosed poor performance on primary healthcare services by 18 States in Nigeria.

This ranking was made known by the the Africa Executive Director, ONE, Edwin Ikhuoria, during the launch of the report titled ‘The State of Health Care Delivery in Nigeria’ held in Abuja.



Ikhuoria pointed that the report indicated inability of the 18 States to provide adequate primary healthcare services for the people at the grassroot level.

The report released by ONE Campaign, in partnership with National Advocates for Health, Nigeria Health Watch, Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC,, and other partners, ranked Zamfara State the worst performing State in public healthcare delivery.

He said essence of the report is to show the precarious predicament Nigerians grapple with as far as abysmal performance in healthcare services delivery by State Governments.

He said: “The report provides an in-depth and systemic review of the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, BHCPF, compliance of the states with the National Health Act and National Health Policy, and a ranking of health system performance reveals the state of primary healthcare delivery across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The research also includes recommendations for how state governments should strengthen their fragile health systems, enhance the existing implementation of the BHCPF, and raise strategic and operational planning for health in order to promote access to and utilization of primary healthcare services.

“Despite the provisions of the BHCPF, the report’s findings expose the precarious state of healthcare in Nigeria, where access to and utilization of health services continues to be marred by systemic challenges across the states.

“The public health facilities in all 36 states and the FCT are deficient, and the experiences of community members seeking health care at public facilities are consistently awful.

“The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) was poorly implemented in 13 states. Zamfara is the most difficult state in Nigeria to access primary healthcare. The basic causes of Nigeria’s deteriorating health care system are the country’s weak governance structures and operational inefficiencies”.

Unveiling the report, Chairman of Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, noted a need for continuous oversight to ensure that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) works for Nigerians.

He said, “We have recorded successes at the federal level because of the independence and the interdependence between the executive and the legislative arms of government.It is also important for citizens to join in this advocacy and call on their state governments to release appropriate funds and ensure adequate monitoring of the funds to improve public health facilities, especially the primary health centers.”

The ONE Campaign’s Nigeria Director, Stanley Achonu, lamented that, “Weak governance continues to pose a major obstacle to improved healthcare delivery. It hampers efficiency and effectiveness and results in weak infrastructure, poor user experiences, and poor health outcomes.

“The burden of strengthening the healthcare systems and services lies heavily on governance and leadership.”

Meanwhile, Achonu stressed that, “At all levels, the government needs to take responsibility as a building block of the health system, especially in system design, policy guidance, oversight, regulation, accountability, coalition building, monitoring, and enforcement.

“The success recorded with polio eradication, containment of Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that Nigeria can deliver on critical health issues given the required political will and leadership commitment. We have to act quickly to avert primary healthcare collapse.”



Also the Chairman, National Advocates for Health Group, Muhammad Usman, called on the government to provide the required leadership to ensure that primary healthcare is improved across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria