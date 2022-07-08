.

— Student, others attempt to disarm officers during operation – Amotekun Commander reacts

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Business and commercial activities were paralysed in both Owo town and Akure, the Ondo state capital as students of the state owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, protested the death of one of their colleagues, allegedly killed by a personel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

The victim, Folarera Ademola, was an ND1 student from the department of Science Laboratory Technology in the institution.

The students after over two hours protest in Owo town, travelled down to Akure, the state capital with the corpse which they used to block the office of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu..

They also protested to the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye before heading to Akure, the state capital.

They blocked the entrance of the governor’s office and gave the “state government a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the said officer to the Nigeria police for proper prosecution, take charge of the deceased’s Burial, and compensate the family.

Speaking with newsmen, the Students’ Union President, Olorunda Oluwafemi, confirmed that the boy was shot on the 27th of June by an officer of the Amotekun in front of his parents’ house.

Oluwafemi added that the deceased suffered the gunshot wounds for 10 days before he was taken to the federal medical center Owo, where he gave up the died on Thursday.

In a swift response, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye in a statement expressed dismay and sadness the death news of the student.

Adeleye while explaining what led to the unfortunate death of the student, said that “In its avowed determination to ensure that Ondo State is rid of criminal elements, the state Amotekun Corps is investigating the case of a syndicate that specializes in attacking Okada riders with dangerous weapons and dispossess them of their motorcycles in the process.

“Luck however ran out of one of the syndicates who was given a hot chase into a building in Owo by men of the Amotekun Corps where other members of the gang met 15 men in the building, 7 out of the men stacked naked inside the room filled with smoke. Four Okadas were also found inside the bedroom.

“After introducing themselves to the men, the men struggled to disarm the operative whose alarm attracted the other two outside.

“In an attempt to apprehend the suspect, they swung on men of the Corps, trying to disarm them and in the course of the struggle, one of their riffles triggered off and hit one of the suspect and an Amotekun officer.

“At that instance non of them told Amotekun officers that they were students.

“Our men eventually overpowered the suspects, arrested and took them to the Corps Office in Owo where they were detained. The incident occurred on 27th and 28th of June, 2022.

‘”He was later released on health ground, promising to return to the corps custody so as to continue investigation

“The suspect left our facility on same day, 11 days after the incident to get first aid treatment with the promise to return in continuation of the investigation.

“Surprisingly, the news of the dead of the injured suspect’s filtered yesterday after 11 days the incident occurred..

“We sincerely register our Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased while we continue with our indepth and thorough investigation to the real cause of his death.

Adeleye said that “The Ondo State Amotekun Corps, however wishes to assure the public that it will work with stakeholders including NANS, the Polytechnic Community and family of the victim to ensure that justice is timely served.