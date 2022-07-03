Some of the rescued children.

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE United Nations Children’s Fund,UNICEF, has hailed rescue of 50 children abducted and held against their will in Ondo State.

A statement by UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, on the release of abducted children in Ondo State, said:”Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise.”

“Violence against children is condemnable and we call on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence,,” the global humanitarian organisation said in the statement.

The terse statement read in full: “UNICEF commends the rescue of more than 50 children abducted and held against their will in Ondo State.

“Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise. Violence against children is condemnable and we call on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence.

“A society’s health is measured by how it treats its children.”

Recall that the Police in Ondo State yesterday, rescued over 50 children from an underground apartment of a church in the Valentino area of Ondo town.

In a viral video trending on the social media, a voice among the abducted children was heard saying: “There are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo.

“The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, at a media briefing,said the victims had been taken to the command’s headquarters in Akure.

According to her, details of the incident were still sketchy.

“I don’t have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters,” she said