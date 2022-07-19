.

….says it is Fake

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has disowned facebook account bearing his name, which was used to congratulate Osun governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

A statement issued by Iyiola Omisore media office which was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday, disowned the facebook account and the message entitled, “Congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The new governor-elect of our dear state. Osun.” in its entirety as it never emanated from him.

It also described the message as mischievous and misinforming, saying he never author any of such message.

“My attention has been drawn to a total falsehood posted on a Facebook account created by a mischievous individual using my photography on the page. I wish to clearly state and disown the said message “Congratulations to Senator Ademola Adeleke. The new governor -elect of our dear state. Osun.” on the outcome of the Osun governorship election, held on Saturday, July, 16, 2022.

“There was no time such a Facebook comment emanated from me or any person authorized by me. And moreso, the Face account was created by me.

“It is unfortunate that some faceless individuals could in the name of attempting to disparage my person go to the extent of creating Facebook page in my name with the sole aim of dishing out falsehood and wicked lies in my name to score cheap political point.

The operator of the said Facebook page upon investigation has been found to be one ‘faceless AY’, who claimed to be based in Port Harcourt”, the statement reads

Senator Omisore however called on the entire APC leaders and members to disregard the so called congratulations message to Senator Ademola Adeleke or any other person concerning the Osun state governorship election.

It said, ” This is to inform the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders (leaders and members) and the General Public that the National Secretary of our great Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore does not Congratulate Demola Adeleke through any medium. The Purported Congratulatory message is FAKE and should be DISREGARDED!!”

“I don’t know anything whatsoever about the said Congratulations message on the Facebook page. The Facebook account does not belong to me, I never posted the message. It should be disregarded with the content in its entirety.

“The public should please BEWARE of various Pseudo media account(s) created in the name of Senator Iyiola Omisore and confirm the Authenticity of any information(s) through his media unit before circulating”.