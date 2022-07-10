.

By Adeola Badru

The family of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr Omololo Olunloyo, yesterday, said the octogenarian was not dead but critically ill and being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

Olunloyo was reported to have died yesterday afternoon in Ibadan resulting from ill health.

A statement by the family said: ‘’We appreciate the public for the interest shown in the wellbeing of our father, Chief Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo OLUNLOYO (aka VOSO).”

“In the tradition of the Olunloyo family of Ibadanland, and based on the principles of integrity, inclusion, and openness upon which our revered father VOSO has always stood, we would like to inform the Nigerian public that we would greatly appreciate your prayers for our father who is presently in the ICU at UCH Ibadan.”

“As a public figure, we believe that his condition should not be hidden from the Nigerian public who have a right to know about their leaders.”

“Please accept our most sincere thanks for your all concern and goodwill.

May God Almighty bless you all and our dear country Nigeria”