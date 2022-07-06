MISS Oluchi Emenike, the daughter of the Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Emenike; and Nigeria Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr Uzoma Emenike, has made her parents proud.
She bagged a first class degree in Law at the University of Durham, United Kingdom, recently
MISS Oluchi Emenike, the daughter of the Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Emenike; and Nigeria Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr Uzoma Emenike, has made her parents proud.