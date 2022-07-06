MISS Oluchi Emenike, the daughter of the Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Emenike; and Nigeria Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr Uzoma Emenike, has made her parents proud.
She bagged a first class degree in Law at the University of Durham, United Kingdom, recently

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.