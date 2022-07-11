.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, is set to mark his first one year on the throne as the media and publicity committee of the anniversary, headed by Prince Yemi Emiko, unveiled a programme of activities to commence from August 17.

According to the programme of activities, “Warri Kingdom is set for the first coronation anniversary of their new digital king, His Majesty Ogiame, Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, who has brought so much excitement, vitality, innovation and hope to the Itsekiri people, and all those living within the kingdom, spread across the three LGAs in Delta State and beyond.

“The anniversary will be celebrated over a five-day period, from August 17 to August 21, 2022. Events will be kick started with Praise Day activities, including extensive thanksgiving, praise and worship session inside the main church auditorium in the Palace in Warri.

“This will be followed the next day with the ‘Warri Food Festival, a novel idea of his majesty, to showcase different food items, sources and mode of preparation and serving them, and to display various menus, colours and appetizing tastes of Itsekiri cuisine. This will be followed closely same day with the Iwere Music Concert and launch of the Iwere Royal Society.

“Friday, August 19 has been declared Health Day, where various health care services would be launched and delivered to the people by His Majesty, at the Palace of Chief Nana Olomu, the great merchant of the Niger Delta, and successful Itsekiri businessman, who was Governor of the Benin River Protectorate under the British colonial administration. Health Care service delivery is one of the corner stone policies of Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign.

“Activities will shift to Ode Itsekiri, headquarters of the Warri Kingdom, on August 20, where Itsekiri in their hundreds of thousands, will take turn to pay homage to their revered first class monarch amid cultural displays, traditional dances, drumming, singing, exhibition of Itsekiri arts and history and show off of family heirloom by various Itsekiri nobles, in a joyous and exciting atmosphere.

“The anniversary will be rounded off on August 21, which is the actual coronation day of the 21st Olu of Warri, with a thanksgiving service inside the church at Aghofen, the Palace of the Olu of Warri in Warri mainland.”