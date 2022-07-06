…I am not aware , Edo CP

By Jimitota Onoyume

The crisis in Ologbo tsekiri community, in Ikpoba Okha local government area, Edo state has taken a new twist as the leader of Itsekiri indigenous communities in the state , the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe has approached a Federal High court in Benin City demanding 10 billion naira as damages against the Edo state Commissioner of Police , CP Abutu Yaro and two others over what he termed reckless administrative conduct of the Police boss .

A statement made available to the Vanguard yesterday in Warri, Delta state by a prominent Itsekiri lawyer, Chief Robinson Ariyo said the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Amatserunleghe was seeking the following relief in the suit:

“A declaration that the Commissioner of Police violated his the rights of the Applicant as guaranteed by Sections 34, 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), Sections 5 (1) & 96 (2) of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 5 & 8 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 by neglecting and/refusing and or omitting to perform their statutory duties legally, lawfully or properly and in an unbiased manner, particularly with regards to the inhumane handling meted to him and the discriminatory treatment of his petition.”

“A declaration that the Commissioner of Police and men under his control and directives; all of whom acted at the instance of Jackson Owenvbiugie Akenzua, did so illegally, unlawfully or improperly and therefore, acted in breach of their duties under Sections 5 (1) & 96 (2) of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 5 & 8 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, thereby violating his fundamental rights.”

“A declaration that the Commissioner of Police lacked the jurisdiction to cause Chief Johnson to be arraigned in Charge No: B/CO/126C/2022: Commissioner of Police Vs Johnson Amaterunleghe, wherein Jackson Owenvbiugie Akenzua is the Nominal Complainant, when the office of the Inspector General of Police was still investigating the matter to make proper findings, recommendation and take decisions accordingly afterwards.”

“A declaration that the assault of Chief Johnson by SP Rex Abiodun Akanju with the acquiescence of the Commissioner of Police is illegal, unlawful or improper and therefore, in breach of the officers duties under the Police Act, 2020 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, thereby violating the fundamental rights of Chief Johnson.”

” Damages against the Commissioner of Police to the tune of N5, 000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) and an order for directing the Commissioner of Police to make full page apologies to Chief Johnson, under the hand and seal of the Commissioner of Police in no fewer than 3 (Three) Daily Newspapers of national coverage. “

“Damages against SP Rex Abiodun Akanju to the tune of N3, 000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) and an order for him to make full page apologies to Chief Johnson, under the hand and seal of SP Rex Abiodun Akanju in no fewer than 3 (Three) Daily Newspapers of national coverage.

” Damages against Jackson Owenvbiugie Akenzua to the tune of N2, 000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) and an order for him to make full page apologies to Chief Johnson, under the hand and seal of Jackson Owenvbiugie Akenzua in no fewer than 3 (Three) Daily Newspapers of national coverage.”

When contacted on phone the Edo state Police Commissioner , Mr Abutu Yaro, said he had not been served. ” When I see the suit I can respond properly. It’s a judicial process “, he said.

It will be recalled that the Itsekiri of Ologbo community cried out against incessant attack on them since December last year , adding that problem started for them when oil was allegedly discovered in the area.

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Amatserunleghe said several Itsekiri had sustained severe injuries during the attack, adding that one of them Madam Helen Siakpere gave up the ghost at a hospital where she was rushed to after an attack on them.

While appealing to the Inspector General of Police, IG , the federal and Edo state governments to intervene for peace to reign in the hitherto peaceful community the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Amatserunleghe said a meeting the IG had slated in Abuja with all parties could not hold because he was arrested and detained by the Edo state Police command .

Continuing, the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Amatserunleghe said Itsekiri were now living in fear because of the incessant attack on them, pleading that justice be done for peace to reign