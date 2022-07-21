By Festus Ahon

ASABA—BARELY three weeks after he appointed four persons into his cabinet, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, forwarded five more nominees for appointments as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council to the state House of Assembly.

Vanguard gathered that the nominees include Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, Darlington Ashie, Dr. Godfrey Anitan, Nkechi Chukwura and Mr. Anthony Ofunne.

Okowa in the letter read by the Speaker, said the appointment of commissioner-nominees was in line with section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the development was geared towards strengthening good governance in the state and also ensuring that every sector of the economy was not left unattended to and to ensure that his administration finishes strong.

The speaker, Mr. Sherriff Oborevwori, who presided over plenary, directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their credentials on or before July 21, 2022, and also appear for screening same day.