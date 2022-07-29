Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Most Revd. Daniel Okoh on his election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The General Assembly of the Association on Thursday formally validated the election of Okoh as its new President after garnering 100 percent votes of the 259 delegates at the 12th general assembly of the association.

In the congratulatory message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Friday, Okowa also commended the Christian community in Nigeria for the peaceful conduct of the convention, saying that it reflected the promotion of peace and unity which they preached.

He noted that Nigerians were facing diverse economic and security challenges, and urged the new president of CAN to mobilise all citizens to collectively intercede “for our country as we take practical and actionable steps to #RescueNigeria”.

He called on Okoh to champion the crusade of religious tolerance in the country and build bridges in that regard.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Most Revd. Daniel Okoh on his election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“We are pleased with your peaceful emergence as the number one leader of Christians in Nigeria.

“The task ahead is onerous and it is our prayer that, in your new position, God uses you to counsel and move the entire Christendom in Nigeria in the direction that you have been ordained to lead.

“I must also appreciate the role of the Church in promoting peaceful co-existence, education, and social welfare in our state and country,’’ he said.

He also commended the immediate outgoing President of the association, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, for successfully piloting the affairs of CAN during his tenure.

“As Deltans, we remain extremely proud of your illustrious contributions to the growth of the Christian faith in Nigeria,” Okowa added, and wished the new president God’s guidance and success at his new post.

